(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Doha, Qatar, 28 March 2024 – The University of Doha for Science and Technology’s (UDST) College of Computing and Information Technology (CCIT) and the RIPE Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC) have entered into a partnership aimed at improving education in Internet governance and infrastructure. This collaboration, which was initiated during a coordination meeting at UDST, involves the sharing of expertise and resources between RIPE NCC experts and UDST's faculty to benefit the students of the College of Computing and Information Technology (CCIT).

The partnership provides CCIT students access to RIPE NCC’s extensive resources, including e-learning courses in the RIPE NCC Academy, webinars, in-person workshops, and certification programs focused on advanced Internet technologies. This initiative is part of CCIT's strategy to update its curriculum to address the demands of the digital age, with a focus on Internet infrastructure and governance.

Dr. Zakaria Maamar, Dean of the College of Computing and Information Technology at UDST, underscored the commitment to continuing efforts to provide students with the latest skills, competencies, and knowledge in Internet networking technology. “The collaboration will introduce the RIPE NCC Academic Portfolio into the College’s curriculum across all its academic programs including information technology, information systems, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and software engineering, aiming to enrich students’ theoretical and practical understanding of new Internet technologies and governance,” said Dr Maamar.

Dr. Chafic Chaya, the RIPE NCC Regional Manager for Public Policy and Government Affairs, expressed enthusiasm about empowering the Qatari Internet and academic communities, stated: “The RIPE NCC is enthusiastic about empowering the Qatari Internet and academic communities, which comes alongside our strategic partnership with the Communication Regulatory Authority in Qatar (CRA). Today, this collaboration with UDST’s College of Computing and Information Technology contributes to our organisation’s standing as a trusted player in education and development in the Internet sector.”

The discussions highlighted the importance of programs like the RIPE Academic Cooperation Initiative (RACI) and the RIPE NCC Community Project Fund (CPF), which foster academic and research engagement within the Internet community. These platforms encourage students and researchers to showcase their research and gain insights from global Internet experts.

Looking ahead, RIPE NCC and UDST plan to include a RIPE NCC e-learning course on IPv6 in the CCIT curriculum for the academic year 2024-2025, underscoring their commitment to equipping students with necessary skills in emerging Internet technologies





