Neha Kakkar Calls Rajdeep Ghosh's 'Superstar Singers 3' Performance 'Broadway-Worthy'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Playback singer Neha Kakkar, who serves as the 'Super Judge' on the singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', lauded contestant Rajdeep Ghosh for his performance on the song 'Ae Bhai Zara Dekh ke Chalo' from the movie 'Mera Naam Joker'. Neha went on to call it a 'Broadway-worthy performance'.

The new episode, titled 'Janmautsav: Janam Sitaro Kaa', of the show puts the spotlight on the top 15 young singers from across the nation. West Bengal's Rajdeep Ghosh, who is a part of Captain Pawandeep's Ranjan team, amazed everyone with his power-packed performance.

Enthralled by the performance, Neha Kakkar said, "Rajdeep, at first glance, one might expect you to do something funny. However, from the moment you started singing and till the very end, you delivered a Broadway-worthy performance. I hold Broadway performers in high regard because they possess the ability to bring about a beautiful vibe with their singing and expressions, and that requires a lot of experience. Considering you're only 13 years old and new to this style, it's remarkable to see you do this with so much ease and feels like you've been training for many years. God bless you, dear".

Captain Salman Ali added, "Rajdeep, in today's performance, you showed us a glimpse of life itself. The emotions you conveyed touched our hearts deeply, and the way you delivered the song was truly beautiful. I couldn't help but notice your father's tears during your performance; it was a testament to the heartfelt connection you made. With your singing, you told a compelling story, and it left a lasting impact on all of us. Your singing was simply mesmerising".

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.