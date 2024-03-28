Help AG Achieves Fortinet's Engage Preferred Services Partner Designation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Help AG, an e& enterprise company and the Middle East's trusted security advisor, has been named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet's Engage Partner Program. Fortinet is the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security.

This designation demonstrates Help AG's ability to deepen customer relationships and expertly deploy, operate, and maintain security solutions hand-in-hand with Fortinet, helping organizations achieve digital acceleration. Fortinet's Engage Partner Program offers support, accreditation, specific training, and assistance to ensure that customers' systems and data are fully protected.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer of Help AG, said:“This latest recognition solidifies Help AG's position as a key Fortinet partner for delivering cybersecurity professional services across the Middle East. We are honored to be designated as an EPSP by Fortinet, showcasing our stature as the best-in-market leader when it comes to implementation, professional services, service delivery, customer success, and support of the Fortinet investment.”

“The recognition goes hand-in-hand with our service-led business transformation strategy, reinforcing our status as a technology leader within the cybersecurity industry, while also supporting our vendor consolidation initiatives,” he continued.

Alain Penel, Vice President, Middle East, Turkey & CIS at Fortinet, added:“We are glad to take our partnership with Help AG to the next level, furthering our joint goal of providing services-led cybersecurity beyond traditional offerings, and supporting our shared commitment to help end-users stay ahead of emerging threats. The EPSP program provides our partners with access to specific training and Fortinet assistance to build full confidence in their ability to provide end-to-end security support, while collaboration on implementations ensures best practices through working with Fortinet Professional Services experts.”

Help AG and Fortinet benefit from portfolio synergies, as Fortinet's solutions have been pivotal in Help AG's service-centric transition, forming the foundation for its Managed Security Services transformation. Help AG is a Fortinet Operational Technology (OT) Specialized Partner in the UAE, and the two companies jointly address critical OT security needs.

Moreover, Fortinet's solutions complement Help AG's portfolio, with a special focus on secure software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), firewall management, and email security capabilities.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners:

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

