11 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 28 (IANS) Eleven people were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Officials said that 11 were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Mangnar Top in Poonch after the driver lost control of it.
"The injured have been shifted to Poonch district hospital for treatment. Police have taken cognisance of the incident," an official said.
MENAFN28032024000231011071ID1108032366
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.