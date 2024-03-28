(MENAFN- Baystreet) RH Stock Surges After Earnings

GE Vernova's Stock Rises 14% In Market Debut

The stock of GE Vernova (GEV) rose 14% on its first day of trading and closed at $131.25 U.S. per share.

GE Vernova is the power generation business of General Electric (GE) that has been spun-off from the Boston-based industrial conglomerate.

GE Vernova's market capitalization stands at about $36 billion U.S. and its stock is currently trading at about 10 times the company's projected 2025 earnings.

GE Vernova has several different units, including a money-losing wind business and a more stable gas-powered turbine business.

General Electric is in the process of spinning off several of its businesses. In 2023, it spun-off GE HealthCare Technologies, which makes medical imaging products.

As of April 2, General Electric, the parent company, will be renamed GE Aerospace and will be a maker of airplane engines.

Wall Street analysts are upgrading the stock of General Electric following the spin-off of GE Vernova. Wells Fargo raised its GE stock price target to $200 U.S. a share from $177 U.S. and reiterated a“buy” equivalent rating.

The stock of General Electric has gained 93% over the past 12 months and currently trades at $180.12 U.S. per share.









