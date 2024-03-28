(MENAFN- Baystreet) Shockwave Medical Stock Rises Amid Johnson & Johnson Acquisition Reports

RH Stock Surges After Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) is a California-based company that operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under the RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. Shares of RH have climbed 12% month-over-month as of close on Wednesday, March 27. That pushed the stock into the black in the year-to-date period. RH has gained momentum following its most recent earnings release.

This company released its fourth quarter (Q4) and full year fiscal 2023 earnings. In Q4 FY2023, RH reported net revenues of $738 million, GAAP operating margins of 8.7%, an adjusted operating margin of 9.1%, and GAAP net income of $11 million and adjusted net income of $14 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. RH posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%.

For the full year, the company delivered GAAP net revenues of $3.02 billion. It posted a GAAP operating margin of 12.1% and an adjusted operating margin of 13.0%. GAAP net income was reported at $128 million and adjusted net income of $147 million. Moreover, it posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.2%.

The company expects furniture demand to bounce back with the broader housing market in the months and quarters ahead. However, the current interest rate environment remains a challenging one. RH currently possesses a solid price-to-earnings ratio of 31, and the company remains on track for strong earnings growth.









