Armenia Plans To Trample On Iran's Red Line In Brussels: No Response Yet By Tehran

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Staying true to its tradition, Armenia disappointed another ofits friend and ally countries, more precisely Iran. If we say thatin the Garabagh War, Iran was the only Muslim country that sidedwith Armenia, we would not be wrong. Love for Armenia blinded Iranto such an extent that Tehran did not even hesitate to threatenAzerbaijan because of Armenia.

In response to all that Iran has done for Armenia, Yerevan ispreparing to hold a joint security conference with the EU and theUnited States in April and sign an agreement. This, in turn, meanstrampling Iran's red lines. It is strange that in the background ofall these events, Iran still maintains its silence.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, politicalanalyst Samir Humbatov noted that it seems that Iran's turning ablind eye to Armenia may also come from Iran's attempt not to loseArmenia. However, it should be taken into account that deepeningcooperation with NATO and bringing the USA and the EU to the regionmay lead to a situation that will discourage Iran. Samir Humbatovdoes not think that Iran will stand still in such a situation.

“Because it already means that the presence of forces hostile toTehran in the territory of Armenia includes actions that willtarget Iran. From this point of view, the reason for Iran's silencetoday could be interpreted as Iran thinking that such an event willnot happen. I don't believe that it will last forever. If NATOcomes to the region and the relations between NATO and Armenia aredeepened, this will be a threat to Iran. The collective West andUSA may directly try to strike Iran through Armenia,” the expertnoted.

He said that if NATO comes to this region, it may lead to theescalation of new conflicts in the South Caucasus. He does notbelieve that Iran will take it calmly. However, it is true thattoday Iran is deepening its economic and political relations withArmenia. He pointed out that indeed, Iran says that the territorialintegrity of the neighbouring states is our red line, but there arereasons behind it.

“However, it may have a great impact on the region with NATO'sentry into the region, and Iran may want to prevent this from nowon. I don't think that this issue will be solved so easily the West to the region, Armenia may further increase thetension in the Iran-NATO-Russia triangle. By doing this, Armeniaactually created tension in the region. It is not only aboutAzerbaijan. By coming to the region, NATO aims to hit both Iran andRussia. Therefore, I do not think that Iran and Russia will acceptNATO's arrival in the region. If NATO enters the region and ifYerevan and Washington sign a strategic agreement, this will causegreat tension within Armenia. Besides, Iran and Russia can putpressure on Armenia. In a word, great dangers will await Armenia,”Humbatov added.