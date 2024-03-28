Health Authorities: 62 Palestinians Killed, 91 Wounded By Occupation Forces In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 28 (KUNA) - At least 62 Palestinians were killed and 91 others were injured during the past hours by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, said the health authorities Thursday.

In a press statement, the health authorities affirmed that there have been 32,552 martyrs and 74,980 wounded since the seventh of October, noting that some victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

The Palestinian News Agency quoted medical sources in the Gaza Strip as saying that a child died Thursday due to starvation and the lack of treatment, which brings the number of malnutrition victims to 30.

Gaza suffers from a severe shortage of food, water, fuel and medicine because of the occupation closing the crossings and preventing aid from entering the Strip. (end)

