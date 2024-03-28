Anarchist punk group ‘Pussy Riot’ member faces charges over false news

(MENAFN) A member of the renowned anarchist punk group Pussy Riot, Lyusya Stein, has been sentenced in absentia to over six years in prison by Moscow’s Basmanny District Court for disseminating purportedly false information about the Russian army. The verdict, delivered on Wednesday, also includes provisions barring Stein from administering websites or posting content on the internet or other communication networks for a period of 3.5 years.



Prosecutors, who sought an 8.5-year prison term for the activist, highlighted that Stein's sentence encompasses the remaining time from a prior conviction dating back to August 2021.



The ruling is set to take effect upon Stein's extradition to Russia or her detention within Russian territory.



Stein's departure from Russia in April 2022, alongside fellow Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina, followed their sentencing to one year in prison for participating in protests that violated COVID-19 restrictions. The subsequent legal action against Stein, initiated in 2022, accused her of tarnishing the reputation of the Russian military online. This led to her placement on the national wanted list, with the Basmanny court issuing an in-absentia arrest order for two months in November 2023, subsequently placing her on the international wanted list.



The case against Stein underscores the ongoing tension surrounding freedom of expression and dissent in Russia. Critics view her sentencing as part of a broader crackdown on activism and independent media, with concerns raised about the stifling of dissenting voices and the erosion of civil liberties.



As Pussy Riot continues to advocate for social and political change through its provocative performances and activism, the imprisonment of Stein serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who challenge the status quo in Russia. The verdict has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations and activists worldwide, who denounce it as a blatant violation of freedom of expression and call for Stein's release.



In light of these developments, Stein's case has reignited discussions about the state of democracy and the rule of law in Russia, prompting calls for greater international scrutiny and pressure to uphold fundamental rights and liberties.

