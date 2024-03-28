(MENAFN) Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has emphasized the importance of migrants respecting Russian culture and traditions, as well as acquiring proficiency in the Russian language, during an extraordinary meeting of the World Russian People’s Council.



Addressing concerns about integration, Patriarch Kirill highlighted the potential challenges posed by migrants who show reluctance to assimilate into Russian society, warning of the risks of closed ethnic enclaves and the proliferation of organized crime.



In his address, Patriarch Kirill acknowledged the complex dynamics surrounding migration, noting that while it can enrich society, it also presents challenges when migrants fail to embrace the cultural values of their host country. He stressed the need for mutual respect and understanding among diverse communities, emphasizing the role of migrants in contributing to the fabric of the multinational Russian state.



Rejecting the notion of Russian nationalism, Patriarch Kirill emphasized the inclusive nature of Russian identity and underscored the importance of fostering good neighborly relations with fraternal peoples. He urged against the exploitation of internal tensions, particularly in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow, which claimed the lives of 140 individuals and left thousands injured.



Patriarch Kirill condemned the heinous act of terrorism, expressing shock at its cynicism and cruelty. He highlighted the perpetrators' attempt to exploit internal issues, including the migration situation, to fuel interethnic tensions in Russia. The patriarch's remarks underscore the need for unity and resilience in the face of such challenges, reaffirming the importance of promoting mutual respect, tolerance, and dialogue within Russian society.



As Russia grapples with the complexities of migration and integration, Patriarch Kirill's message serves as a call to action for all members of society to uphold the principles of harmony, inclusivity, and cultural preservation. It reflects the broader imperative of fostering a cohesive and inclusive society where all individuals, regardless of background, can thrive and contribute to the nation's progress and prosperity.

