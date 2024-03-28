Ukraine`s top spy declares Telegram as national security problem

(MENAFN) Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service (GUR), emphasized the complex nature of Telegram's impact on national security, acknowledging both its potential for influence operations and its inherent threat. In comments released by Kiev's Center for Strategic Communications, Budanov underscored the wide reach of the encrypted messaging platform, describing it as both an opportunity and a challenge.



From the perspective of national security, Budanov asserted that Telegram poses significant concerns, citing its ability to facilitate the dissemination of information without accountability.



While acknowledging the importance of freedom of speech, Budanov expressed reservations about the platform's potential to be exploited for malicious purposes, particularly when individuals hide behind the guise of press freedom.



Telegram, founded by Russian entrepreneurs Pavel and Nikolay Durov in 2013, distinguishes itself from other messaging applications by offering features such as public broadcast channels and discussion groups. Despite its popularity in Ukraine, Budanov highlighted the platform's susceptibility to misuse and manipulation.



Of particular concern is Telegram's widespread usage within Ukraine and its potential to exert a "destructive effect," according to Budanov. However, he also noted the platform's utility in disseminating messaging in Russian-controlled territories, providing Ukraine with an avenue to counteract propaganda and assert its influence.



Budanov's remarks underscore the nuanced approach required to navigate the complexities of modern communication platforms in the context of national security. As Ukraine grapples with the challenges posed by Telegram, balancing the preservation of free speech with safeguarding against threats to security remains a paramount concern for policymakers and intelligence agencies alike.

