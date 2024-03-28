Scholz claims Germany had no previous recognition of Moscow terror assault

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refuted claims of prior knowledge regarding the devastating terrorist attack that unfolded at a concert venue near Moscow, resulting in the loss of over 140 lives. In an interview with the Markische Allgemeine newspaper, Scholz stated that Germany had no advance information about the preparations for the attack, which shocked the international community.



The attack, carried out by a group of armed gunmen who stormed the Crocus City Hall ahead of a rock concert, left a trail of destruction and claimed the lives of 143 individuals while injuring nearly 200 others. The assailants, including four directly involved in the assault, were apprehended by Russian security forces following the incident.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has attributed the attack to "radical Islamists" and disclosed that the suspects were intercepted while attempting to flee towards Ukraine. However, Chancellor Scholz emphasized that Germany had no forewarning of the attack, dismissing any suggestion of prior involvement or knowledge.



While acknowledging the possibility that United States security services may have had intelligence indicating the potential for such an attack, Scholz emphasized that Germany was not privy to this information. He noted that the United States has a policy of sharing intelligence with other countries and issuing public warnings in the event of impending terrorist threats.



Despite any warnings that may have been issued, the tragic outcome of the Moscow terrorist attack underscores the challenges and complexities of combating terrorism on a global scale.



Scholz expressed regret over the loss of life and reiterated the importance of international cooperation in addressing the root causes of terrorism and enhancing security measures to prevent such atrocities in the future.



As investigations into the attack continue and efforts to apprehend any additional perpetrators intensify, the international community remains united in condemning terrorism in all its forms and standing in solidarity with the victims and their families.

