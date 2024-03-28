(MENAFN) The devastating aftermath of last Friday's terrorist attack on a Moscow concert venue continues to unfold as Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday evening that three more individuals injured in the assault have succumbed to their injuries. With this tragic development, the death toll of the Crocus City Hall massacre now stands at 143, underscoring the severity of the assault and its profound impact on the affected community.



The attack, characterized by a group of terrorists storming the concert venue ahead of a scheduled event, unleashed a wave of violence that claimed numerous lives as assailants indiscriminately targeted concert-goers before setting the main hall ablaze. Initial reports suggested a death toll of around 130, with an additional 200 individuals sustaining injuries from gunfire, fire, and smoke inhalation.



As of Wednesday morning, health officials reported that 83 survivors were still undergoing treatment, while 40 others had been discharged. However, despite medical intervention, the condition of four victims was described as "extremely serious" by Murashko. Tragically, these individuals have since succumbed to their injuries, further exacerbating the human toll of the attack.



The perpetrators, identified as nationals of Tajikistan, fled towards the Ukrainian border following the assault and were subsequently apprehended on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced them as "radical Islamists," highlighting the extremist nature of the group responsible for the heinous act.



Amidst the ongoing investigation into the attack, speculation has arisen regarding the potential involvement of Ukrainian special services in orchestrating the terrorist assault.



Multiple officials in Moscow have suggested that Ukrainian operatives may have utilized radical Islamists as proxies to carry out the attack, raising concerns about the complex geopolitical dynamics underlying the incident.



As Russia grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, questions linger regarding the motives and perpetrators behind the attack, as well as the broader implications for regional security and counterterrorism efforts. The rising death toll serves as a stark reminder of the profound human cost of terrorism and the imperative of coordinated international action to combat this scourge and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

