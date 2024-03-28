Biden labels Putin as ‘butcher’

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has once again targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin, this time publicly referring to him as a "butcher" in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Biden made the remark during a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he also advocated for raising federal taxes on America's wealthiest individuals to address various domestic and international challenges.



This is not the first instance of Biden's criticism of Putin, as he previously referred to him as a "crazy S.O.B." in late February. During that time, Biden highlighted the importance of addressing nuclear conflict and climate change, while indirectly cautioning against Putin's actions. However, Biden's choice of words has drawn criticism from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who suggested that such language is unbecoming of a national leader.



In response to Biden's remarks, Putin reiterated his belief that Moscow would fare better under a Biden presidency. He suggested that Biden's comments were influenced by domestic political considerations rather than genuine diplomatic concerns. Putin's response underscores the tense relationship between the United States and Russia, characterized by mutual criticism and suspicion.

