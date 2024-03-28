Risks Of Wider War From Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Russia's Crimea annexation looks a lot like ethnic cleansing
Why Japan's big rate hike was a resounding dud
Myanmar's widening war headed for junta's heartland
David P. Goldman highlights the increasing geopolitical risk, evidenced by the divergence between the price of gold and the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), and China's transition towards high-tech manufacturing.
Change of coalition in Germany in favor of more support for Ukraine?
Diego Faßnacht unpacks how statements by SPD parliamentary group chairman Rolf Mützenich regarding the Ukraine issue have caused divisions within the German government coalition, stoking concerns over political stability.
Russia bides to link Ukraine to Moscow terror attack
James Davis writes that the recent terrorist attack in Moscow has fueled public anger, with the Russian government linking it to Ukrainian secret services and NATO, possibly to justify military escalation and personnel changes.
Japan teams up with AUKUS and the Philippines, contemplates talks with N. Korea
Scott Foster assesses plans for Japan's enhanced role in the AUKUS security pact during Prime Minister Kishida's visit to Washington in April, with President Marcos of the Philippines set to join discussions on countering China's influence.
