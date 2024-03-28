Peaceful protest by Belgian farmers in Brussels turns chaotic

(MENAFN) A peaceful protest by Belgian farmers in Brussels turned chaotic on Tuesday as hundreds of tractors descended on the city streets ahead of a crucial meeting of European Union agriculture ministers. The demonstration, characterized by clashes between farmers and law enforcement, highlighted deep-seated grievances within the agricultural sector.



The farmers, protesting against what they perceive as excessive administrative barriers and stringent environmental measures, expressed frustration over the influx of duty-free imports from Ukraine, which they argue undermines their livelihoods. Their grievances were evident as tractors broke barricades, blocking roads near the European Union headquarters and disrupting traffic.



Signs displayed on tractors conveyed the farmers' demands to "make a living from our profession," underscoring the economic challenges they face. However, the demonstration took a violent turn as farmers resorted to spraying manure at police, launching projectiles, and setting hay on fire.



As tensions escalated, law enforcement responded with water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. Videos circulating on social media captured the intense confrontations, including one showing a tractor spraying a brown substance while being doused by a water cannon.



The clashes intensified as protesters moved towards the central Rue de la Loi, where they unloaded beetroots and wooden pallets, pelting officers with various objects, including straw, eggs, manure, and fireworks. Amid the chaos, two officers sustained injuries, highlighting the volatile nature of the protests.



The unrest in Brussels reflects broader discontent among farmers across Europe, who have been protesting for months against European Union policies and environmental regulations.



Many farmers argue that the proposed measures, including cuts in subsidies, threaten their livelihoods and could potentially force them out of business.



As European agriculture ministers convened to address the ongoing crisis in the sector, the violent clashes in Brussels underscored the urgency of finding solutions to address farmers' concerns and restore stability to the agricultural industry.

