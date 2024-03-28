Austrian law enforcement advices against accepting Russian gifts

(MENAFN) Vienna police officers who were assigned to provide security around the Russian Embassy during the country's presidential election have been instructed to decline gifts from embassy personnel in the future, according to a report by the Associated Press. The directive came after several officers were observed leaving the embassy with gift bags containing items such as calendars and chocolates.



The Russian presidential election, which took place between March 15 and 17, allowed Russians living abroad to vote at Russian embassies and consulates across Europe on March 17. During the election period, Vienna police officers stationed outside the embassy reportedly interacted with embassy staff and occasionally entered the building, including for restroom breaks.



Following the conclusion of the election, it was observed that several officers departed the embassy premises carrying gift bags adorned with the Russian emblem. While the gifts received did not violate Austrian civil service laws, the Vienna police department expressed concerns about the optics of officers accepting presents from embassy officials.



In an email to the Associated Press, the Vienna police department clarified that while accepting the gifts did not constitute misconduct, it created an unfavorable impression that contradicted the professional conduct expected of officers. Consequently, officers were reminded to politely decline such gestures from embassy personnel in the future, regardless of their perceived value.



Reports indicate that similar souvenirs, including calendars and keychains featuring election campaign themes, were distributed at Russian polling stations, particularly targeting first-time voters. The directive to refuse gifts underscores the importance of maintaining impartiality and professionalism in law enforcement duties, especially in sensitive diplomatic contexts.

