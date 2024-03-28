Texas math teacher, military veteran changes his name to 'Literally Anybody Else'

(MENAFN) In a bold move aimed at challenging the dominance of the two-party system in United States politics, a Texas math teacher and military veteran, Dustin Ebey, has officially changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' as part of his campaign to run for president as an independent candidate. Ebey, now known as 'Literally Anybody Else,' hopes to provide disenchanted voters with an alternative to the traditional Republican and Democratic candidates in the upcoming November elections.



According to a report by WFAA News, 'Literally Anybody Else' faces an uphill battle to gather the 113,151 signatures required to secure a spot on the Texas ballot. Despite the daunting challenge, he remains determined to offer voters a choice beyond the usual political contenders.



Expressing his motivation for the unconventional campaign, 'Literally Anybody Else' emphasized his frustration with the power struggles between the two major parties, which he believes do not benefit ordinary citizens.



The symbolic name change is more than just a personal decision for 'Literally Anybody Else'; it represents a broader idea of challenging the status quo and advocating for change in the American political landscape. He views his candidacy as an opportunity to highlight the need for greater representation and diversity in presidential elections, asserting that there are countless individuals who could offer fresh perspectives and solutions for the country's challenges.



Despite facing skepticism and the formidable task of gathering signatures, 'Literally Anybody Else' remains undeterred, emphasizing that his campaign is not about personal ambition but about promoting the idea that the United States deserves leadership options beyond the traditional party lines. With widespread discontent among voters over the prospect of another Trump/Biden matchup, 'Literally Anybody Else' hopes to tap into the growing desire for alternative candidates and inject new energy into the political discourse leading up to the elections.

