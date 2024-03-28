Britin allocates almost USD1bn to nuclear program

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering Britain's nuclear industry for both energy and defense purposes, the United Kingdom government has announced plans to inject substantial investments totaling nearly USD1 billion. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed a comprehensive package of public and private funding designed to propel the growth of the nuclear energy sector while reinforcing the country's submarine program, regarded as a crucial component of its maritime defense strategy.



The investment initiative, slated to generate an estimated 40,000 new jobs by 2030, underscores the government's commitment to revitalizing the nuclear sector and nurturing a skilled workforce for future endeavors. Collaborating with leading defense firms such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, and Babcock, alongside French energy conglomerate EDF, the United Kingdom aims to channel over EUR763 million (USD961 million) into initiatives focused on enhancing skills, job opportunities, and educational programs within the nuclear field.



Building upon its ambitious agenda unveiled last year, which outlined plans for constructing eight new reactors and advanced small modular reactors by 2050, the United Kingdom endeavors to significantly augment its electricity production capacity. With a target of generating 24 gigawatts of electricity—equivalent to a quarter of the nation's energy needs—the government's commitment to nuclear expansion underscores its dedication to achieving long-term energy security and sustainability.



Moreover, as part of the investment plan, the United Kingdom has pledged to allocate up to EUR300 million (USD379 million) towards the production of HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) fuel required for advanced reactor technologies. This strategic move aims to reduce reliance on imported nuclear fuel, particularly from Russia, and enhance the domestic production capabilities necessary for supporting the country's burgeoning nuclear infrastructure.



Commenting on the significance of the investment plan, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, emphasized the imperative of scaling up the workforce across various sectors—from engineering to construction—to meet the ambitious nuclear targets set forth by the United Kingdom government. As the country embarks on this transformative journey, the infusion of financial resources and strategic partnerships heralds a new era of growth and innovation in the United Kingdom's nuclear landscape, poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its energy future and national security agenda.

