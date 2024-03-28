Assange`s spouse releases ‘fair trial’ cation before UK deportation verdict

(MENAFN) As two British judges prepare to weigh the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a crucial extradition decision, his wife, Stella Assange, has issued a stark warning about the potential ramifications. Assange, currently incarcerated and facing charges in the United States, stands accused of espionage for his role in the publication of classified documents, notably with whistleblower Chelsea Manning.



Stella Assange has been vocal in her defense of her husband, asserting that the charges against him stem from his efforts to expose what she terms "Western criminality." Speaking to journalists in Italy, she emphasized the importance of distinguishing between true criminality and the use of the justice system to target dissenting voices.



The case against Assange has drawn widespread attention and criticism, with supporters arguing that his prosecution sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom. Stella Assange highlighted the chilling effect the trial has already had on journalism, suggesting that it signals a concerning erosion of liberties in liberal democracies.



Expressing deep concerns over the prospect of Assange's extradition to the United States, Stella warned of the likelihood of an unfair trial and the absence of safety for her husband in American custody. She stressed that such a scenario would not only jeopardize Assange's well-being but also have profound implications for media freedom and the protection of whistleblowers.



Assange has been detained at the high-security Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom since 2019, following his arrest. The indictment against him under the United States Espionage Act, which precludes a defense based on public interest, has sparked intense debate over the balance between national security and press freedom.



As the legal battle over Assange's extradition continues to unfold, Stella Assange's impassioned plea underscores the broader significance of the case for journalistic integrity and the protection of those who expose wrongdoing.

