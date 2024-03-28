(MENAFN) White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed any suggestion of Ukrainian government involvement in the Crocus City massacre during a press briefing on Monday. Despite speculation surrounding the tragic event that claimed the lives of over 130 individuals at a concert venue near Moscow, Jean-Pierre emphasized that there is no evidence linking Ukraine to the attack.



According to Jean-Pierre, the responsibility for the attack lies solely with the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), which has claimed responsibility for the massacre. She reiterated the White House's stance that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on this assessment, and there is no indication of Ukrainian involvement.



Jean-Pierre pointed to a public advisory issued on March 7, warning Americans in Russia to avoid concert venues due to a threat of extremist attacks. While this advisory was communicated to the Russian government, Jean-Pierre did not provide details on how it was conveyed.



In the aftermath of the attack, Russian security services detained several suspects, identified as ethnic Tajiks, who were allegedly involved in the Crocus City Hall massacre. Russian President Putin labeled the perpetrators as radical Islamists and expressed a desire to uncover those behind the attack.



Putin also highlighted the suspects' attempt to flee towards Ukraine after the attack, suggesting a potential connection to Ukrainian interests. However, he stopped short of directly implicating the Ukrainian government in the atrocity.



The statements from the White House and Russian authorities underscore the complexity of the situation surrounding the Moscow terror attack and the ongoing investigation to determine the motives and perpetrators behind the tragedy. Despite speculation and geopolitical tensions, both sides emphasize the need for evidence-based conclusions and cooperation in addressing terrorism threats effectively.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031852