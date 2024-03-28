Hotpack Global MD Emerges Founding VC Of Paper And Tissue Business Group At Dubai Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – March 28, 2024:

Mr. Abdul Jebbar P. B., Founder and Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in packaging products, has been appointed as the Founding Vice Chairman of the Paper and Tissue Business Group under the esteemed Dubai Chamber of Commerce, says a press statement issued by the company.

Mr. Jebbar's appointment comes as a result of his extensive industry expertise and leadership within the packaging sector, further solidifying Hotpack Global's position as a key player in shaping the future of the paper and tissue industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Abdul Jebbar, said, 'I am deeply honored to serve as the Founding Vice Chairman of the Paper and Tissue Business Group at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Under the adept Chairmanship of Mr. Salahaldin Sharafi, alongside the collective wisdom and dedication of other fellow directors, we are poised to embark on a journey of collaboration and innovation. We aim to fortify the bonds within our business community and to significantly contribute to the UAE's growth strategy.”

“This recognition is a strong step toward our commitment to excellence and sustainable development within the industry. Together, we will navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring that our industry not only thrives but also serves as a pillar of economic strength and environmental stewardship in the UAE. My confidence is that colleagues and my team at Hotpack Global are standing with me and supporting me in this mission', he added.

“Taking up this significant role, Hotpack Global remains committed to supporting its efforts in advancing the paper and tissue industry, further reinforcing its dedication to sustainable practices and industry innovation. Under Mr. Jebbar's leadership, Hotpack Global has established itself as a trusted leader in the packaging industry, renowned for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction”, Mr. Jebbar further said.

Hotpack's commitment to sustainability is evident through its recent unveiling of its inaugural Sustainability Report in December 2023, certified by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This certification underscores Hotpack's dedication to providing stakeholders with reliable and comprehensive insights into its environmental, social, and economic impacts.

The report reveals that 96 percent of its product lineup is environmentally friendly, reinforcing its pivotal role in advancing a greener, more sustainable future. Additionally, Hotpack is a pioneer in producing eco-friendly materials and packaging solutions, incorporating biodegradable plastics, recycled content, and plant-based packaging.