Humeniuk On Disappearance Of Russian Missiles From Radar At Night: Not First Time This Happens

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 28, the enemy tried to attack the southern regions of the Odesa region with Kh-22 missiles, but the missiles disappeared from Ukrainian radar.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', according to Ukrinform.

"The Tu-22 is a carrier of the Kh-22 hypersonic missiles, and it is really very difficult to work on them. They are not very modern, although the enemy is working to modernize them, bringing them up to the level of the Kh-32, etc. It is not the first time that they have had some problems in the air. The same situation could likely have occurred. We are still clarifying the consequences of this attack, but we understand that the enemy tried to attack the southern regions of the Odesa region from the Black Sea," said Humeniuk.

As reported, on the evening of March 27, six enemy Tu-22s were seen taking off and reaching the launching range, and several launches were reported. Later, it was reported that the missiles launched from them disappeared from Ukrainian radars.