Awqaf Ministry Encourages Paying Zakat Al Fitr In Last 10 Days Of Ramadan

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs urged worshipers of diligence and double efforts during the last ten days of Ramadan which includes the sacred Laylat-al-Qadr.

In a statement today, March 28, 2024 the ministry also urged for Zakat Al-Fitr to be paid before the end of the holy month.



The Ministry in its statement congratulated all Muslims on reaching the last ten days of the month of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH.

The Ministry designates this year's Zakat amount to two and a half kilograms of food which is given to the poor and needy, and is estimated to be QR15. The amount can also be given in parts, if the situation requires it.

The Ministry in its statement reminded that it is permissible for the group to pay the entirety of Zakat al-Fitr to one person in need. It further advised against intentionally delaying it until after the Eid prayer.