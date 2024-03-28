US Secretary of State Blinken to pay trip to France, Belgium next week

(MENAFN) The State Department announced on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit France and Belgium next week, highlighting the United States' commitment to the NATO alliance, strengthening transatlantic partnerships, and addressing global challenges, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.



During his visit to Paris, Blinken will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss various issues, including support for Ukraine and efforts to prevent an escalation of the conflict in Gaza. Following his engagements in France, Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the NATO foreign ministers meeting, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of NATO on April 4.



While in Brussels, Blinken will hold meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, along with representatives from other participating countries. Additionally, Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power will join a US-EU trilateral meeting with Armenia, attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



Miller explained that the trilateral meeting in Brussels aims to address US and European Union support for Armenia's economic resilience, focusing on efforts to diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs. This meeting underscores the commitment of the United States and the European Union to assist Armenia in overcoming economic challenges and fostering sustainable development.

