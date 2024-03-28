China launches largest green hydrogen station, boosting renewable energy sector

(MENAFN) In a significant development for China's renewable energy sector, the country has recently inaugurated the largest green hydrogen production and refueling station in the Changsha Economic Development Zone, situated in central China's Hunan Province. This pioneering initiative, spearheaded by Sany Group, represents a major milestone in China's commitment to advancing hydrogen energy technologies.



The newly constructed station boasts impressive capabilities, with a hydrogen production capacity of 2,000 standard cubic meters per hour and a refueling capacity of 2,000 kg per day. At full operational capacity, the station has the capability to refuel over 100 hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles each day, underscoring its potential to support the widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in China's transportation sector.



This initiative aligns with China's broader strategy to accelerate the research and development efforts within the hydrogen energy industry, aiming to foster the emergence of innovative and sustainable growth models. By prioritizing the development of high-quality productive forces, China seeks to transition towards a more environmentally friendly and resource-efficient economy.



The significance of hydrogen energy as a strategic priority for China was underscored during the country's annual "two sessions" earlier this month, where it emerged as a prominent topic of discussion. Furthermore, the government's work report for the first time highlighted hydrogen energy as a crucial emerging industry, signaling the government's commitment to fostering its development and integration into the nation's energy landscape.



According to a report released by Sinopec Group, one of China's leading oil refiners, the country's hydrogen energy consumption is anticipated to surge significantly, reaching approximately 86 million tonnes by the year 2060.



Moreover, the report highlights the substantial economic potential associated with the development of the hydrogen energy industry in China. By 2060, the industry is forecasted to achieve a remarkable scale, with an estimated value of 4.6 trillion yuan (equivalent to USD637 billion).

MENAFN28032024000045015839ID1108031737