Heavy Israeli bombardment on Gaza directly hits 212 schools

(MENAFN) According to analysis conducted in partnership with the United Nations and released on Wednesday, the ongoing heavy bombardment by Israel against Gaza has resulted in "direct hits" on 212 schools within the enclave. Satellite imagery has revealed that at least 53 schools have been "completely destroyed" since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.



Additionally, there has been an alarming 9-percent increase in attacks on school facilities since mid-February, as reported by the UN children's fund (UNICEF), the Education Cluster, and Save the Children.



The escalating trend of attacks on school facilities has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the report's authors. The intense Israeli bombardment from air, land, and sea across much of the Gaza Strip has significantly impacted educational infrastructure and access to education for children in the region.



Of the 563 school buildings in Gaza, 165 of the 212 that were directly hit are located in areas designated for evacuation by the Israeli military. Data indicates that 62 schools were directly targeted in southern Khan Younis governorate, 14 in the Middle Area governorate, 94 in Gaza governorate, and 42 in North Gaza governorate, which is the most severely affected area to date, with 86.2 percent of school buildings either directly hit or damaged.



Furthermore, the report highlights that more than half of the school premises operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) have been impacted since October last year. Government buildings have also been targeted by Israeli shelling or during ground operations, exacerbating the destruction of critical infrastructure in Gaza.

