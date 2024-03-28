Mexican government reports 120 active forest fires across 19 states

(MENAFN) The Mexican government announced on Wednesday that a total of 120 active forest fires have been recorded across 19 states, preliminarily affecting 7,137 hectares of land. According to a report by the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), the central state of Hidalgo is the hardest hit, with fires consuming 1,874 hectares thus far.



Conafor's preliminary assessment indicates that there are ongoing fires where the extent of damage to open fields has yet to be determined. In recent days, efforts have led to the extinguishing of 42 fires, which initially impacted approximately 2,608 hectares.



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addressed the situation during his daily press conference, stating that a collective force of 6,000 Mexican soldiers and marines, along with personnel from Civil Protection and Conafor, is actively engaged in fire containment operations. He reassured the public that there is currently no imminent risk to the population due to the wildfires.



However, the president also expressed sorrow over the loss of four lives in firefighting efforts in the state of Mexico. Among the casualties were two community members, a police officer, and a firefighter, highlighting the risks and challenges faced by those involved in combating the blazes.

MENAFN28032024000045015839ID1108031732