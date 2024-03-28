Man's Decomposed Body Found In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A highly decomposed body of a man was found near Delhi's Madipur metro station on Thursday, police said.

According to police, information regarding a male dead body lying in a vacant area adjacent to Madipur Metro Station was received around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, at Punjabi Bagh police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that the body was in a decomposed state.

“The district crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called upon to examine the scene of crime. Based on the preliminary circumstances, a case under section 302/201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” said a senior police official.

“Multiple teams have been formed to identify the deceased and collect other clues. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to get clues regarding the crime sequence,” said the official.