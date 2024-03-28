Fulton County DA vows to proceed with Georgia election interference case against Trump

(MENAFN) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has made a commitment to proceed with the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump. In a letter addressed to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Willis asserted her determination to bring the case to trial. She argued that her office has diligently adhered to a congressional subpoena linked to an investigation into federal funding.



"[N]othing that you do will derail the efforts of my staff and I to bring the election interference prosecution to trial so that a jury of Fulton County citizens can determine the guilt or innocence of the defendants," Willis penned in the letter, that was sent on Monday.



In February, the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for documents pertaining to her office's utilization of federal funds designated to aid at-risk youth. This information was obtained from a copy of the subpoena by a US-based news agency.



Previously in March, Jordan cautioned that if Willis' office didn’t manage to hand in connected documents by March 28, he would consider "taking further action, such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings."



In her response to Chairman Jim Jordan, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis explicitly refuted the claim that her office has failed to adequately comply with the subpoena. She stated, "I categorically reject" this assertion, reaffirming her office's commitment to fulfilling the requirements outlined in the subpoena.



Willis conveyed that her office is in the process of providing additional information as requested. However, she expressed reservations regarding the feasibility of producing all the requested materials by the following day, indicating that some of the materials may require additional time to compile and submit.



"That demand is unreasonable and uncustomary and would require this government office to divert resources from our primary purpose of prosecuting crime," she stated.

