Authorities recover bodies of 2 victims in Baltimore bridge collapse

Authorities have confirmed that the bodies of two victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse have been retrieved from a red pick-up truck submerged in approximately 25 feet of water in the Patapsco River. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Frances Scott Key Bridge, spanning 1.6 miles, collapsed into the water following a collision with a container vessel in the early hours of Tuesday morning.



The recovered individuals have been identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, a resident of Baltimore originally from Mexico, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, who hailed from Guatemala and lived in Dundalk, Maryland.



Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. of the Maryland State Police disclosed that the truck containing the bodies was discovered near the mid-section of the collapsed bridge at approximately 10 am local time (2 pm UK time). Due to increasingly hazardous conditions, further recovery efforts have been suspended.



Currently, four individuals remain missing and are presumed deceased. Officials have transitioned the operation from a recovery mission to a salvage operation due to safety concerns for divers navigating around debris and concrete within the port area.



Authorities have utilized sonar vehicles to locate vehicles submerged underwater, indicating that they are likely encased in concrete along with the structures that collapsed following the collision.

