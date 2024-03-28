Aamal Company And Masraf Al Rayyan Commence Negotiations For Sale Of Masraf Al Rayyan's Shares In Ci San Trading

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aamal Company, one of the region's leading diversified companies, and Masraf Al Rayyan, a premier Islamic financial institution in Qatar, have announced their mutual intent for Masraf Al Rayyan to divest its shares in Ci San Trading, a joint venture between Aamal and Masraf Al Rayyan, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Established in 2008, Ci-San Trading is a 50:50 joint venture between Aamal Company and Masraf Al Rayan, with a paid-up capital of QR30.6m. Ci-San Trading Company invests across various sectors and currently holds ownership in two subsidiaries: Gulf Rocks and Aamal Maritime Transportation Services. Further disclosures will be made upon progress of the negotiations.