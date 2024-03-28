Aamal Company And Masraf Al Rayyan Commence Negotiations For Sale Of Masraf Al Rayyan's Shares In Ci San Trading

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
DOHA: Aamal Company, one of the region's leading diversified companies, and Masraf Al Rayyan, a premier Islamic financial institution in Qatar, have announced their mutual intent for Masraf Al Rayyan to divest its shares in Ci San Trading, a joint venture between Aamal and Masraf Al Rayyan, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
Established in 2008, Ci-San Trading is a 50:50 joint venture between Aamal Company and Masraf Al Rayan, with a paid-up capital of QR30.6m. Ci-San Trading Company invests across various sectors and currently holds ownership in two subsidiaries: Gulf Rocks and Aamal Maritime Transportation Services. Further disclosures will be made upon progress of the negotiations.
MENAFN28032024000063011010ID1108031509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.