Spinneys Breaks Ground In Dokki With 26Th Store Opening

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Spinneys, a leading supermarket chain providing quality products and services across Egypt, proudly announced the opening of its 26th branch on Wednesday March 28. The new store is strategically located at the heart of Cairo in the busy neighborhood of Dokki. This is the second Spinneys store opening in less than a week and it marks another milestone in the company's journey towards nationwide expansion.

The new branch promises to deliver a diverse range of high-quality products along with an unparalleled customer experience to Dokki residents. With the opening of this latest branch, the company reaffirms its commitment to serving communities across Egypt.

“As we inaugurate our 26th store, we are proud to be able to provide convenient access to premium quality products and services to our valued customers in Dokki,” said Mohanad Adly, CEO of Spinneys Egypt.“This expansion exemplifies our commitment to growth in the Egyptian market and underscores our vision to become the preferred destination for grocery shopping nationwide.”

Despite the economic challenges facing Egypt recently, Spinneys has been making significant strides to expand the underdeveloped retail sector, aiming to reach consumers all around Egypt with its unique model offering a diverse range of FMCG, fresh food and general merchandise items. Looking ahead, the company remains steadfast in its expansion efforts, aiming to open an another eight branches in the upcoming 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Spanning 800 m2, the new store offers more than 20,000 SKUs including 2,500 private label essential products under the Spinneys name. The Spinneys products typically offer reliable quality at more affordable prices, with an average discount of 25% compared to mainstream brands. The investment in the new store amounted to approximately EGP 60 million and created more than 70 new job opportunities.

In addition to the unrivalled shopping experience that Spinneys provides, customers can conveniently place orders through the delivery platform by ordering online at or via the Spinneys hotline 16005. They can also use the Spinneys mobile application available for Android and iPhone, benefiting from exclusive online offers and a generous loyalty program.

Spinneys established itself as a household name in Egypt since its introduction to the market in 2006. Since then, the company created thousands of employment opportunities through its now 26-store network. After the successful launch of 3 stores so far this year, Spinneys plans to open a total of 8 new stores in FY23/24 which is expected to bring its total investment to around EGP 350 million this year.