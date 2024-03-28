Greek police fight with communist-backed protesters over US military cadet concert

(MENAFN) Late Wednesday in Greece, tensions flared as police clashed with Communist-backed demonstrators in an attempt to thwart a concert by U.S. military cadets. The confrontations unfolded in the central Greek city of Larissa just ahead of a scheduled performance by members of the West Point Glee Club, which is a musical ensemble from the renowned U.S. Military Academy currently touring Greece.



Footage and images disseminated across social media platforms showcased scenes of police resorting to tear gas to disperse protesters gathered outside a municipal theater. Additionally, further skirmishes erupted as officers engaged with a smaller faction of demonstrators endeavoring to gain access to the venue.



As of the latest update, the status of the concert remains uncertain, as authorities and representatives from the theater venue were unreachable for comment.



Organizers of the protest, affiliated with the Greek Communist Party, voiced opposition to the presence of U.S. troops in Greece and expressed disapproval of Greek military involvement in various international endeavors, including support for Ukraine and participation in maritime security missions in the Red Sea.



Despite the intensity of the clashes, there have been no reports of arrests or injuries stemming from the altercation, underscoring the volatile nature of the situation.

