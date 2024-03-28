US East Coast States receive offshore wind project proposals for renewable energy goals

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut received proposals for offshore wind projects, as the three East Coast states aim to bolster their reliance on renewable energy sources.



This collaboration between the states marks a historic agreement, enabling potential coordinated selection of offshore wind projects to maximize efficiency and effectiveness.



In response to the region's most substantial solicitation for offshore wind to date, seeking up to 3,600 megawatts, Massachusetts received bids from Avangrid Renewables, South Coast Wind Energy, and Vineyard Offshore.



Gov. Maura Healey's administration "will review bids over the coming months, and coordinate with Connecticut and Rhode Island to evaluate multi-state projects that would increase benefits for the region, lower costs, and enhance project viability,” Massachusetts Energy Resources Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony mentioned in a statement.



On Wednesday, Rhode Island made an announcement stating its intention to evaluate proposals from Avangrid Renewables, Orsted, SouthCoast Wind Energy, and Vineyard Offshore. The state had solicited proposals for approximately 1,200 megawatts of power.



Chris Kearns, the acting Energy Commissioner of Rhode Island, expressed the state's anticipation in “reviewing the proposals with Rhode Island Energy along with Massachusetts and Connecticut state energy offices over the next few months.”



Simultaneously, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection revealed on Wednesday that it had received proposals from four project developers in response to the multistate request.

