Fatal stabbing spree leaves 4 dead in US state of Illinois

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, in the Rockford, Illinois area, an adult male allegedly carried out a stabbing spree, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, with one person in critical condition and four others in stable condition, authorities revealed during a press conference on Wednesday.



Among the deceased, Rockford Police confirmed the unfortunate loss of a postal worker. Late Wednesday night, law enforcement released information stating that the victims included a 15-year-old female, a 63-year-old female, a 49-year-old male, and a 22-year-old male.



The suspect, identified as a 22-year-old, was apprehended by Rockford police at 1:35 p.m. No motive for the attacks has been determined at this time.



The attacks occurred prior to 1:15 PM regional time, in the vicinity of Holmes Street, Cleveland Avenue, and Eggleston Road, as per authorities. They emphasized that this incident constituted a "multi-jurisdictional crime scene," indicating its widespread impact across various areas.



Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana disclosed that a home invasion occurred near the intersection of Florence and Eggleston Road. A young woman, who managed to escape from the residence, sustained stab wounds to her hands and face, leaving her in critical condition. Caruana further explained that she is presently intubated, indicating the severity of her injuries.

