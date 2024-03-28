Turkey’s stocks close midweek session 0.01 percent lower

(MENAFN) On the midweek trading session, the Turkish benchmark stock index concluded slightly lower at 8,806.72 points, marking a marginal decrease of 0.01 percent compared to the previous close. The day commenced for the BIST 100 index at 8,834.01 points, experiencing a slight dip of 0.66 points from Tuesday's closing figures. Throughout the trading day, the index fluctuated, reaching its lowest point at 8,749.00 and its highest peak at 8,906.38.



Market dynamics showcased a mixed performance, with 45 indexes demonstrating an uptrend in value while 51 experienced a decline. The total transaction volume for the day amounted to 85 billion Turkish liras (USD2.63 billion), underlining the substantial activity within the market. The overall value of the index stood at 7.5 trillion liras (USD233.8 billion), indicating the significant scale of investments and trades taking place.



In the currency exchange arena, the USD/TRY rate was recorded at 32.2705 as of 6:05 pm local time (1505GMT), with the EUR/TRY rate standing at 34.9060 and the GBP/TRY trading at 40.7070. Additionally, the price of one ounce of gold was noted at USD2,193.50, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD85.90, reflecting the ongoing fluctuations in global commodity markets and their impact on Turkey's financial landscape.

