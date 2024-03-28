AAM Toyota Offers Unbeatable Packages For Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM), the distributor for Toyota vehicles in the State of Qatar are offering unbeatable Ramadan package for select 2024 YM models as part of their 60th Anniversary celebration of their partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation.

The Ramadan package offered by AAM Toyota includes a range of benefits aimed at providing customers with peace of mind and convenience. Here's a summary of the package:

1. Comprehensive Insurance: AAM Toyota offers 3 years of comprehensive insurance coverage, providing financial protection for the vehicle.

2. Periodic Maintenance: Customers receive 3 years/60,000 kms (whichever comes first) of periodic maintenance, ensuring that their vehicles are properly serviced and maintained during this period.

3. Roadside Assistance: AAM Toyota provides 3 years/60,000 kms (whichever comes first) of roadside assistance, offering support in case of emergencies such as breakdowns or accidents.

4. Registration: The package includes 3 years of vehicle registration, saving customers the hassle of renewing their registration annually.

5. Free 3M Tinting: Customers also receive free 3M tinting for their vehicles, enhancing privacy and reducing heat inside the car.

In addition, AAM is providing exclusive In-House Financing: Customers can benefit from in-house financing offers with a 15% down payment and financing available for up to 60 months (for Qatari nationals). For expatriates, the financing period is 48 months.

Al Abdulghani Motors also provide exclusive packages for Land Cruiser Turbo models as well as on Toyota Crown. For Land Cruiser Turbo models, the benefits include 5 years Periodic Maintenance, 5 years Warranty and 5 years Roadside Assistance in addition to the exclusive Finance Offer which offers customers to pay 50% down payment and balance 50% to be paid over 2 years in 4 equal installments at 0% Profit Rate.

For Toyota Crown, the benefits include 3 years Comprehensive Insurance, 3 years Periodic Maintenance, 3 years Road side assistance, 3 years registration and free 3M Tinting. In addition, the finance package for Crown includes 35% Down Payment and Balance to be paid in 2 years at 0% profit rate in 4 equal installments. The offer is valid until 18th April 2024.

Additionally, Toyota owners are supported by AAM's extensive after-sales facilities, including a network of 18 service centers across the country.

AAM Toyota also offers mobile service vans for added convenience, allowing customers to have their vehicles serviced at their homes or offices by appointment.

For showroom visits, AAM Toyota's showrooms located at Al Abdulghani Tower, C Ring Road, and City Center are open 7 days a week.

During Ramadan, both the showrooms operate from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. and 08:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight from Saturday to Thursday, and from 08:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight on Fridays.

