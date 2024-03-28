Turkish building manufacturer constructs steel mosque in 45 days

(MENAFN) Karmod, a Turkish building manufacturer, has successfully constructed a mosque in Turkey’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province within just 45 days, utilizing a steel system. The company announced on Wednesday that the rapid completion was made possible by employing the hybrid steel system.



According to Hakan Durmaz, a Board Member and Sustainability Manager at Karmod, the Osman Mosque in Afsin district represents the latest achievement in constructing mosques in earthquake-prone regions.



Following the devastating earthquakes on February 6, 2023, which affected numerous Turkish provinces including Kahramanmaras, the importance of earthquake-resistant structures has been underscored.



Durmaz highlighted that mosques built with steel construction systems offer resilience against earthquakes.



"In our country, which is faced with the reality of earthquakes, it is useful to remind that it is very important to turn to sustainable solutions in building projects. The steel construction system is a great opportunity to build earthquake-safe buildings," he stated.



“These buildings are constructed using steel construction systems, from the load-bearing poles to the walls and roof. Moreover, since pre-production is carried out entirely on modern factory lines under the quality management system, field production risks are eliminated. Construction processes in the project area can be completed in a very short time,” he further mentioned.



The Osman Mosque was one of the 28 mosques affected by damage in the Afsin district.



According to Durmaz, the mosque's design was developed using a 285-square-meter steel construction system at Karmod's technical office.

