Azuki Partners With Arbitrum To Launch Animechain

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The NFT project Azuki is partnering with Arbitrum to launch AnimeChain, a dedicated blockchain for anime enthusiasts.

Announced by the Arbitrum Foundation alongside the Weeb3 Foundation and Chiru Labs, AnimeChain aims to serve as a comprehensive online ecosystem for anime creators and fans. The initiative is supported by the collective efforts of the AnimeChain consortium, comprising these three organizations, which endeavors to provide a community-governed platform featuring original and third-party anime content, games, merchandise, and NFTs.

Azuki, taking the role of a launch partner for AnimeChain, embarked on an evaluation of existing Ethereum scaling solutions alongside the Weeb3 Foundation. The decision to align with Arbitrum was influenced by the need for a high-performance scaling solution capable of supporting the extensive demands of the anime community. Arbitrum, developed by Offchain Labs, employs optimistic rollup technology to enhance transaction speeds and reduce costs, boasting capabilities of handling up to 40,000 transactions per second. This technological edge is anticipated to facilitate the smooth integration of millions of anime fans into the AnimeChain ecosystem.

The Vision Behind AnimeChain

The inception of AnimeChain was ignited by the recognition of delays in transactions on conventional networks and the desire to achieve web3 and web2 parity for anime fans globally. With Arbitrum's 250 millisecond block times, AnimeChain aspires to offer a seamless online experience. Furthermore, the platform aims to be accessible to newcomers to the Web3 space by featuring an intuitive user interface that does not require advanced blockchain knowledge, thus mirroring the ease of use seen in popular apps like Crunchyroll.

Chiru Labs, located in Los Angeles, launched Azuki in January 2022. This anime-themed NFT collection, which totals 10,000 items on the Ethereum blockchain, now boasts a floor price of 4.868 ETH, translating to around $17,583, as per the listings on Magic Eden.