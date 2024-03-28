SOCAR Methanol Doubles Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) SOCAR Methanol LLC produced 94.9 thousand tons of methanol inJanuary-February in 2024, Azernews reports.

This indicator is twice as much as the indicator of the sameperiod last year.

The State Statistics Committee noted that as of March 1 of thecurrent year, there are 22.3 thousand tons of finished products inthe warehouses of the enterprise.

Last year SOCAR Methanol LLC produced 494.6 thousand tons ofmethanol and exported 501 thousand 571.52 tons of methanol worth 89million 858.38 thousand dollars.

Methanol plant in Garadagh district of Baku was built by theAzMeCo company. The investment of AzMeCo in the construction of theplant amounted to 500 million dollars. The production capacity ofthe plant is 720 thousand tons of methyl alcohol per year.