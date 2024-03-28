Azerbaijan Identifies Fate Of 73 Additional Missing People, SSS Chief Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

As it is known, the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republicof Azerbaijan also coordinates the activities of the StateCommission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, saidAli Naghiyev, the head of the State Security Service, in aninterview with the official newspaper, Azernews reports.

He noted that intensive work is currently in progress to clarifythe fate of 3,890 of our citizens registered as missing persons inthe State Commission as a result of the First Garabagh War, toidentify mass graves in the territories liberated from occupation,and to exhume and identify the remains.

"As a result of the measures taken, the identification of 107missing persons was ensured, among them the names of 34 people,including the late employee of the security agencies who wentmissing in the Dashalti operation in January 1992, Riad Ahmadov,the National Hero of Azerbaijan, who was announced to the public the coming days, the names of 73 more people will be announcedto the public. The important tasks set before us by the head ofstate regarding the sensitive issue of searching for our missingcitizens will be carried out in full and on time," Colonel-GeneralAli Naghiyev stressed.