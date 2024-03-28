Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA)

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsored a meeting held in Kuwait between the Yemeni leaders Ali Abdullah Saleh and Abdulfattah Ismail for supporting their country's unity.

1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah issued a law establishing the Public Authority for Minors Affairs.

2008 -- Al-Qadsiya won the 27th GCC volleyball clubs tournament that took place in Bahrain.

2012 -- The Kuwaiti water polo team won the silver medal in the second Asian tournament held in Kuwait. The Kazakh team bagged the gold trophy.

2012 -- Interpellation process against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah concluded without forwarding a non-cooperation motion.

2018 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) won Sharjah's government contact award.

2018 -- Kuwait motor complex was inaugurated with attendance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

2021 -- Kuwait diving and rescue team declared that the International Maritime Rescue Federation accepted Kuwait's membership.

2021 -- The Foreign Ministry declared that it received from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry the third batch of Kuwaiti properties and items of the national archive, stolen during the Iraqi occupation of the country in 1990. (end) za