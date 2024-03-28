US Survey Finds 55 Pct. Of Americans Against Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 28 (KUNA) -- After many backing Israel's military action in Gaza in November, Americans now oppose the campaign by a solid margin with 55 percent currently disapprove of Israel's actions, while 36 percent approve, said a survey published recently.

The latest results came from a Global Institute survey from March 1-20.

The Israel-Hamas war has continued for five months and has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians and over 1,000 Israelis. Major parts of Gaza have been destroyed, complicating efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians still living there.

The United Nations and international community, including the Biden administration, have called for a ceasefire, but the two warring sides have been unable to agree.

The poll was completed before the UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire during Ramadan.

The measure passed because the United States abstained rather than vetoing the resolution.

The US had previously vetoed other resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Seventy-four percent of US adults say they are following news of the Israeli-Hamas situation closely, similar to the 72 percent Gallup measured in November.

One-third of Americans (34 percent) say they are following the situation "very closely."

Disapproval of Israel's military action is similar regardless of how much attention Americans are paying to the conflict.

However, those paying less attention are more likely than their counterparts to have no opinion on the matter, resulting in lower approval than seen among people paying greater attention.

Republicans Retain Positive Stance; Independents Decidedly Negative.

All three major party groups in the US have become less supportive of Israel's actions in Gaza than they were in November. This includes declines of 18 percentage points in approval among both Democrats and independents and a seven-point decline among Republicans.

Independents have shifted from being divided in their views of the Israeli military action to opposing it. Democrats, who were already largely opposed in November, are even more so now, with 18 percent approving and 75 percent disapproving.

Republicans still support Israel's military efforts, but a reduced majority -- 64 percent, down from 71 percent -- now approve.

Democrats' widespread opposition to Israel's actions underscores the difficulty of the issue for President Joe Biden among his most loyal supporters.

The Israeli occupation forces had been on a five-month military campaign in Gaza, which killed thus far 32,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women. International organizations warn famine in Northern Gaza due to Israeli inhumane block of humanitarian aid into the region. (end)

