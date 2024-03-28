Moci Announces Recall Of Mazda CX-60 And CX-90, 2023 Model

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with National Car Company, Qatar's Mazda dealership, has announced the recall of Mazda CX-60, and CX-90, 2023 model, due to the strength of the steering gear spring, which may lead to a feeling of difficulty in steering the wheel.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

