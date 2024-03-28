Moci Announces Recall Of Mazda CX-60 And CX-90, 2023 Model

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with National Car Company, Qatar's Mazda dealership, has announced the recall of Mazda CX-60, and CX-90, 2023 model, due to the strength of the steering gear spring, which may lead to a feeling of difficulty in steering the wheel.
The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.
MENAFN28032024000063011010ID1108031058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.