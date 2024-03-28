Qatar Attends Preparatory Meeting For 19Th Francophonie Summit

Qatar took part in a preparatory meeting for the 19th Francophonie Summit, slated for October 4-5, under the theme“Create, innovate and do business in French”. Qatar's Ambassador to France, and representative to the International Organization of the Francophonie, H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, represented Qatar at the meeting.

