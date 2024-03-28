Benin Vice-President Meets Qatar's Acting Charge D'affaires

Vice-President of the Republic of Benin H E Mariam Chabi Talata met Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Benin Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries.

