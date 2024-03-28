Qatar Calls Upon Global Community To Take Measures To Protect Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Qatar called on the international community to take its legal responsibility and take all needed measures to protect the Palestinian people from the crime of genocide and advance the peace process to achieve security and stability in the region, ensuring that the Palestinian people regain all their legitimate rights and establish their independent and fully sovereign state on the borders of Junue 4, 1967, in addition to holding all those responsible for committing crimes and violations against the Palestinian people accountable.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi

before the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the aggression launched by the Israeli forces against Gaza since Oct. 7, their use of lethal weapons, their deliberate targeting of civilian facilities, homes, schools, and hospitals, killing innocent people, most of whom are women and children, starving, displacing, arresting, and torturing them, as well as denying them access to humanitarian and medical aid, are all proof of the Israeli authorities insistence on continuing their settlement schemes and racist crimes to exterminate the Palestinian people and end the two-state solution.

She condemned the Israeli authorities' denial of entry of Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese to the occupied Palestinian territories and her exposure to incitement attacks with the aim of obstructing her from implementing the mandate entrusted to her.

She said that the report presented before the Human Rights Council is an important document that reflects and records the crimes of genocide, the grave and continuing Israeli violations against Palestinian people for more than seven decades.