H&ME Constitutes Committees For Rationalization Of Manpower

As per the order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, the committees have been asked to suggest an alternative course of action for meeting out manpower deficiency.

Director of Health Services of both divisions will be Chairpersons of their respective divisions while other members of the committee include Chief Accounts officers of respective divisions, Deputy secretary/under secretary health and medical education, chief medical officer of the concerned department and any other member co-opted by the committee while deputy director planning of respective directorates will be member secretary of the committee.

For government medical colleges, Principal GMC Srinagar and Jammu will be chairpersons of their respective divisions.

The other members of the committee include Personnel Officers of the New Medical Colleges, Deputy Secretary/under secretary of Health and Medical Education Department, registrar Paramedical Council J&K

and any other member co-opted by the committee while administrators of GMC Srinagar and Jammu will be member secretaries of the committee.

The terms and references of the Committee are that the Committee shall examine the sanctioned strength of each institution viz a viz IPHS/NMC norms and point out the deficient/surplus manpower, the Committee shall identify the posts which have become redundant with the passage of time for their abolition and corresponding creation of new posts in the category(ies) where there is an actual shortage of manpower, by analysing the work done reports. Besides the committee shall also propose new creation of posts for enhanced health care Infrastructure, if needed and the Committee shall suggest an alternative course of action for meeting out the manpower deficiency, if any in the Institutions by shifting or utilization of services from other Institution on temporary basis till the regular posts are created in the Institution.

“The Committee shall also suggest utilization of doctors having super- specialization for the best possible health care in the Secondary/tertiary care facilities and the Committee shall also look into the utility/requirement of Medical Officers/Dental Surgeons in the Urban PHCs or those PHCS/Dispensaries located in the vicinity of Secondary and Tertiary Health units besides that the Committee shall submit its recommendations to the Government (Health and Medical Education Department) with in a period of 30 days after the issuance of this Order.

“The committees (Health/Medical Education) from both the Divisions shall hold frequent consultations/meetings and submit joint recommendations to the Government,” reads the order

