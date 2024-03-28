               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Four School Boys Drown While Bathing In Ma Oya River


3/28/2024 1:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Four school boys who were bathing in the Ma Oya river had drowned and are presumed dead.

The Police said the boys were part of a group who had gone for a bath in the river.

Five boys had been pulled into the water and one was rescued by area residents.

A search operation was launched to locate the remains of the other 4 boys. (Colombo Gazette)

